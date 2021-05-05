Ocean Ridge Plantation continues recovery three months after deadly tornado

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Nearly three months after a deadly tornado tore through Brunswick County, repairs continue.

As Ocean Ridge Plantation residents rebuild their homes from February’s tornado, the Cape Fear Chapter of the American Red Cross says recovery efforts have entered the next phase. Executive Director, James Jarvis, says its Disaster Mental Health Volunteers met with 97 people hours after the storm, to help them get back on their feet. Jarvis also said as of mid-March, all 16 cases of those impacted by the tornado have officially been closed.

“Before we closed those cases we made sure to help facilitate getting those families, that we worked for, connected with resources. Help them plan the next steps in their recovery, so that way they get to take ownership, and start working their insurance companies and others to start rebuilding their community,” said James Jarvis, Cape Fear Chapter of the American Red Cross Executive Director. “At the end of the day, everything that we could do, we did, and then we worked virtually to remain connected with those families to find out if they still had unmet needs.”

The Cape Fear Chapter of the Red Cross is encouraging any Brunswick County residents still experiencing hardship from February’s tornado to contact them.