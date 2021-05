BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department is looking for a missing 39-year-old woman.

Police say Jennifer Belch was last seen near the Oak Island Pier Tuesday evening.

She was last seen wearing an orange visor, orange tank top, black, white and green bikini, and black and grey running shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Higgins at (910) 278-5595.