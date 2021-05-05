Police seek armed woman accused of threatening store workers

MATTHEWS, NC (AP) — Police are looking for a woman accused of threatening a North Carolina department store’s employees with gun, a dispute that led to the store’s evacuation.

The Charlotte Observer reports that no shots were fired and nobody was injured during Monday afternoon’s incident at a Kohl’s store in Matthews.

The Matthews Police Department said investigators identified the suspect as a 39-year-old Charlotte woman and described her as a disgruntled customer. However, police didn’t immediately explain how the altercation started.

Police obtained warrants for the woman’s arrest on charges including shoplifting and communicating threats.