Southport City Dock officially reopened for visitors

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — After nearly five years, Southport officially reopening its city dock.

Phase I of the work has been completed, after Hurricane Matthew severely damaged the dock in 2016. A ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the milestone. Visitors are once again able to step foot on the dock that many consider a key part of city. Mayor Joe Pat Hatem says he believes this is a step in the right direction for tourism in Southport.

“People can walk on this dock, and glorious view. We’ll have our crab derby, through the parks and rec for the children Labor Day. Think of all the people that will be coming to Southport this summer. Some, come every year, for years, finally they will come down and they can walk on this dock,” said Joe Pat Hatem, Southport Mayor.

Work will now begin on Phase II of dock repairs, which will replace some of the wooden planks.