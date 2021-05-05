UNCW shares plans for graduations, fall semester, and COVID-19 procotols

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This weekend, UNCW will celebrate commencement for the Class of 2021 with in-person and virtual ceremony options. The university expects 2,183 undergraduates, 593 master’s, and 31 doctoral students to graduate.

All graduates, guests, and staff will be required to wear cloth face coverings or masks and observe other safety-related protocols while attending in-person ceremonies.

- Advertisement -

Starting next week, UNCW will move COVID-19 testing and vaccination operations back to the Student Health Center in DePaolo Hall. These services will be offered through the summer and into the fall, depending on the pandemic’s circumstances. Appointments are not required and the free vaccines are open to anyone in the community.

In the fall, nearly 68% of our classes will be taught in person in the fall, about 24% will be taught online and the rest will be hybrid courses.

During the pandemic, UNCW expanded move-in over several days, making it easier for students and their families to work it into their schedules. That will be the same approach for this fall semester. Starting August 13, the newest students will move in for about a week, ending with returning students.

UNCW is planning to conduct COVID-19 return-to-campus testing for students living on campus and/or taking in-person courses. The university also plans to conduct surveillance testing among residential students next fall. Students who provide proof to Student Health that they are fully vaccinated will be exempt from return-to-campus testing and surveillance testing.

Based on current guidance from the UNC System, UNCW does not plan to mandate vaccines for faculty, staff, or students.