Bystander describes Long Leaf Park shooting, law enforcement increases patrols

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Little league baseball games resumed Thursday night at Long Leaf Park, 24 hours after a shooting sent parents and kids running in fear.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Wilmington Police Department have increased their presence at the park, conducting regular patrols. No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified.

Witnesses who were there when the shots rang out say those initial moments were terrifying.

“I heard a series of three really loud pops in a row, I thought they were fireworks.” said Cordelia Norris.

Norris was enjoying a warm evening with her three-year-old son at the playground Wednesday when things suddenly changed.

“I heard more very rapid fire shots and saw people on the baseball field just starting to scatter,” Norris said.

She says she grabbed her son and ran, looking for a place to hide.

“There was a lady who was right alongside us with her daughter asking if she could come with us, so we all just jumped in the car and sheltered there,” Norris said.

Within minutes, both New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputies and Wilmington Police officers arrived on scene. They determined at least two people fired multiple shots on the basketball court, right next to a little league baseball tournament.

“All four fields were full, multiple teams were waiting to get on the fields once those got done,” said Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff’s office. “Multiple rounds were shot which caused a panic, and traumatizing to a lot of people.”

On Thursday evening, Sheriff Ed McMahon released the following statement about the shooting and increased patrols.

“Last night’s event was a tragic event for everyone involved. Any and all shootings are terrible and certainly made worse when they involve the innocent lives of our children at large gatherings. I am committed to providing a safe environment at all of our county parks. Beginning today I have increased patrols of the parks. I have also added two Deputies to be present during the Little League functions. As for the investigation we continue to investigate all of the information that we gathered and will continue to follow all leads. We would implore the community to continue to give us any information you may have, so that we can identify these individuals and hold them accountable. If you have any information on the shooting please contact us 910-798-4162 or online.”

New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman also released a statement Thursday:

“I am saddened and shocked by last night’s shooting that occurred at New Hanover County’s Long Leaf Park. Fortunately, there were no injuries and I appreciate the quick response of our law enforcement. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating and plans to have more law enforcement presence at the park in the coming days and weeks.

I know there were many families and children at the park last night for baseball games and to play, and that this was scary and traumatizing for so many of them. I want all of you who were at the park, and our entire community, to know that we will continue to work hard to ensure our parks are safe, and we will work with our law enforcement partners so that an incident like this doesn’t happen again. We have to do more to address gun violence and end this community problem. Long Leaf Park is beloved by so many and our team is committed to keep it safe for everyone.”

Vice-Chair Deb Hays says when it comes to addressing gun violence, she believes it is best for county leaders to look to law enforcement.

“They’re the professionals, they’re in it day in and day out and I’m going to lean to them to give me the advice and the guidance,” Hays said.

Hays was visiting the park Thursday evening during the resumed little league games, speaking with parents about concerns.

“I can’t imagine the parents’ fear and I feel for them, I really do,” Hays said. “We are going to make our parks very safe, we have a very strong law enforcement presence.”

District Attorney Ben David also released a statement Thursday, saying:

“Last night’s gunfire at Long Leaf Park has shaken us all. This is yet another example of innocent people being caught in the crossfire of illegal gun activity within our city. When gunfire erupts in a crowded place there is great potential for harm, particularly, in this instance, to children. Justice officials rely upon the cooperation of witnesses to apprehend suspects and convict them in a courtroom. At this time, the witnesses in closest proximity to the gunfire have not come forward to participate in this investigation.

We are asking for your help to identify those who put so many lives at risk last night. Without the cooperation of witnesses, the sanctity of our public spaces for families to gather will continue to be compromised. This violence must end, and every member of our community must do their part to ensure that no more harm is created.

When these crimes are charged, my office will prosecute these offenders to the fullest extent allowed by law.”