Coastal home and lifestyle showcase in Brunswick County May 8

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) – – If being at home during the pandemic made you notice lots of areas that need improvement, Oak Island is the place for you Saturday, May 8. The Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce is presenting a home and lifestyle showcase geared for coastal residents. The showcase is full of ideas that help homeowners live their best coastal life, while supporting neighborhood businesses.

The Chamber says the event will give residents and second homeowners “a chance to find the local businesses who specialize in maintaining your home, outdoor living, and supporting a healthy and active lifestyle.”

Mitzi Swing from the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber recently told Good Morning Carolina’s Donna Gregory, the event will include all the current state-mandated pandemic safety requirements.

The outdoor showcase will be Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Middleton Park Extension, 4610 E. Dolphin Drive, Oak Island. Local businesses interested in vendor space should call the Chamber at (910) 457-6964 or visit the website at www.coastalhomeandlifestyleshow.com. A 10×10 vendor space for member businesses will be $160 ($260 nonmember) and $50 for member food & beverage businesses ($100 nonmember).