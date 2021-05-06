Columbus Chamber of Commerce and Tourism encouraging residents to shop local

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —This week, Columbus County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is recognizing Small Business Week, with the campaign “Keep It ColumbUS”.

The campaign’s goal is to encourage shoppers to support small and locally owned business. The chamber has a compiled list of local businesses for shoppers to support, and Jennifer Holcomb, president of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce and Tourism said when the pandemic began, more people started to shop local, and she hopes they will continue.

- Advertisement -

“Just to make sure that people realize the value of what we have here, and the importance and significance of supporting them, because if we don’t shop at home, if we don’t do our business at home, those businesses go away. They do so much for us, and now it’s our turn to do something for them,” said Jennifer Holcomb, president of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.

The Columbus Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is partnering with NC Works to hold a hiring event on Tuesday, May 11, from 3pm-7pm at Southeastern Community College. The event will showcase job opportunities currently available in the county.