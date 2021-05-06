Elizabeth City curfews lifted 2 weeks after deputy shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — North Carolina’s Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County have lifted curfews that were implemented after county sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man in the city.

Websites for the city and county stated that the 8 p.m. curfews were lifted on Thursday. The curfews were implemented April 26 in the wake of protests against the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. outside his Elizabeth City home on April 21.

Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies were serving drug-related search and arrest warrants when Brown was shot. Brown was behind the wheel of his car.

An independent autopsy commissioned by the family said that he was shot five times, including in the back of the head.