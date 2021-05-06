Governor Cooper visits Wilmington, continues to encourage people to get vaccinated

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper paid a visit to the Port City on Thursday to tour the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center vaccine site in Wilmington.

The message during the visit was to continue to encourage people to get the vaccine. Cooper announced that more than half of the adults in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 78 percent of those 65 and older are partially vaccinated.

“We’re seeing more hesitancy now as the first wave of people have gotten vaccinated but we look forward to working with all of you in this coordinated effort to make sure that this summer to bring tourism to this wonderful area of our state,” Cooper said. “And, hey, we’re bringing movies and film back to the Wilmington area and all of North Carolina.”

The governor says the pandemic has revealed inequities in the state that existed long before COVID-19, like the need for access to high-speed internet and health insurance. He went on to applaud the county, the city, and their partners for bringing a vaccine clinic into the community.

“This is an example of tackling a problem and people coming together to solve it,” Cooper said.

As many look ahead to the summer and when there are no longer restrictions on how many people can gather together, Cooper says they are working to make sure it is safe for everyone to go to restaurants, concerts, and more.

“We need to get people to have more confidence in being able to go out and participate in society and one way that can happen is when people are vaccinated,” Cooper said.

While many were applauding the vaccination efforts, there were about 10 protesters making it known that they did not support the vaccine or the mask mandate. New Hanover County Health and Human Services Donna Fayko did go up to them after the event and tried to address their concerns.