Jury convicts Brunswick County man of 2017 murder

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man has been found guilty of a 2017 murder.

A Brunswick County jury found Eugene Anthwon Powell, 24, guilty as charged with one count of first-degree murder.

On December 8, 2017, Powell shot and killed Anthony Scott Beers in an area known as “the quarters” in the Longwood community.

Powell evaded law enforcement for four days, taking off to South Carolina before returning to North Carolina. He was later found by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in an apartment in Shallotte on December 12, 2017.

He was sentenced to life without parole.