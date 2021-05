BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A turn lane of Market Street at the intersection with Porters Neck Road will be temporarily closed overnight Thursday while crews install lining in a CFPUA sewer main.

Starting at 11 p.m. Thursday, the northbound right-turn lane of the 8200 block of Market Street onto Porters Neck Road will be closed to traffic. The lane will remain closed until 3 a.m. Friday.

Right turns onto Porters Neck Road can still be made from the rightmost northbound through-lane.