NCDHHS says 50% of NC adults vaccinated against COVID-19

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says more than 50% of adults 18 and older in the state have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 43% of the adult population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

“This is as significant milestone toward our goal of stopping the spread of COVID-19 and bringing summer back to North Carolina,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “I hope you will join the more than 4 million people who have taken their shot and help put this pandemic behind us.”

To date, the state has administered more than 7.4 million vaccines. More than 74% of the population over 65 years of age is fully vaccinated, and nearly 40% of the total population of the state, regardless of age, has received at least one dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week shared an updated list of what fully vaccinated people can do. Activities include gathering indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, as well as moving freely outdoors without wearing a mask except in certain crowded settings and venues. Fully vaccinated people who have been around someone who has COVID-19 do not need to stay away from others or get tested, unless symptoms develop.

If North Carolina continues to improve key metrics and increase vaccination rates, the state is poised to lift mandatory social distancing, capacity, and mass gathering restrictions on June 1, 2021.

To find a shot in your area, visit Find a Vaccine Location or call 888-675-4567. For more information and vaccination data, visit the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard.