NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A portion of River Road in New Hanover County is closed due to a gas leak.

The Wilmington Fire Department posted on Twitter at 1:20 p.m. that River Road to Carolina Beach Road was closed in both directions.

Piedmont National Gas is at the scene and says it may take up to four hours before the road can reopen.

You’re asked to take an alternate route.