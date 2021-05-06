Police: Man breaks into Wilmington church, steals laptops and camera

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is accused of breaking into a church earlier this week.

Police say it happened on Monday at the St. Andrews Covenant Presbyterian Church, located at 1416 Market Street.

- Advertisement -

Albert Weyandt, 27, broke out a window, went in, and stole two laptops and a camera, police say.

A worker reportedly saw him in the building and was able to identify him.

Weyandt was arrested on Wednesday and charged with breaking and entering a place of worship, larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resist/delay/obstruct public officers.

He is currently in the New Hanover County jail under an $8,800 bond.