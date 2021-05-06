Popular Surf City restaurant closes due to lack of workers

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — A Surf City landmark of almost two decades is closed.

Batson’s Galley opened in 2003. Owner, Larry Batson said he loved owning and operating the restaurant, but the pandemic was too much to hold the establishment together.

Though business was steady, Batson had to close temporarily in November after shortening hours. According to Batson, the Galley is now permanently closed due to lack of workers, and at his age, Batson says he can’t run things alone.

“I love my customers. I appreciate them. The locals are still asking when we’re going to open.”

Batson says it’s been difficult to tell people the news, but he looks forward to more time fishing.