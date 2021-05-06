Regal Mayfaire & IMAX will welcome moviegoers again starting Friday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Regal Mayfaire Stadium 16 & IMAX at Mayfaire will welcome back moviegoers on Friday.

The Mayfaire location will open under the CinemaSafe program.

“We are thrilled for the theater to reopen as it is a huge contributor to our lifestyle center’s goal of providing the community a convenient, central location for their retail, service, fitness, dining and entertainment needs,” shares Kurt Bohlmann, Mayfaire General Manager. “Traffic patterns throughout all categories of the center are steadily increasing and we look forward to how the theater’s reopening will contribute to the stabilization. And, personally, I can’t wait to get back to the theater. I am certain the nostalgia of the theater experience has many others anxiously awaiting reopening day!”

Show times and titles for reopening week are available online at regmovies.com.

You can purchase tickets online, through the Regal app, at the concession stand or at the kiosk terminal inside the theater.