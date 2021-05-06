Retired teacher uses her farm in Whiteville to teach the science behind farming

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — From growing minds to growing crops, a retired science teacher turned farmer is using her farm as a learning environment for people in Columbus County.

Lisa Yemma retired from more than two decades of teaching science in Denver, Colorado and overseas. She said she returned to the area to be closer to family, and to start “Yemma Farm”, growing pesticide-free plants native to North Carolina, and fresh free-range eggs.

She says when she started running it, she knew she wanted to continue to teach using the farm.

“My mission for growing pesticide-free plants, and vegetables, and offering education classes, and we’re going to do day camps this summer, and thinking about how that is really complimenting this beautiful community that we live in,” said Lisa Yemma, Owner of Yemma Farm.

Yemma says she hopes to educate adults and children on the science behind farming, sustainability, and how to help maintain a well-balanced ecosystem in their own home gardens.

“I can help you figure out what to plant in your yard to help you support our native insects, and then you don’t have to use so many chemicals, and then you don’t have to water so much, because they’re native plants. Gardening has become a big thing, and now it’s just the next step of gardening for nature, in mind,” said Yemma.

Yemma says she will be representing her farm at the Tabor City “Spring Has Sprung” festival this weekend, and will be talking to kids about farming related science, pollinating insects, and ecosystems.