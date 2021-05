SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Southport Christian School will be closed on Friday after a fire at the elementary school on Thursday evening.

According to a post on the Southport Christian School Facebook page around 8 p.m., the main building is currently on fire in the back half of the elementary building.

- Advertisement -

Police Chief Todd Coring said he is on the scene working to put the fire out this evening.

Stay with WWAY for updates on this story as they become available.