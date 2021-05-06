Wilmington trio busted in retail theft ring spanning across state lines, police say

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police say the department has arrested three people in connection to a retail theft ring with crimes spanning across two states.

According to police, the group has been targeting Bath and Body Works, Aussie Island Surf Shop, Palmetto Moon, Feet First, and H&M stores from Myrtle Beach to Jacksonville. The group is reportedly mainly after the Rainbow sandals and body spray.

Monaja Arijayan Green, 19, has been charged with four counts of common law robbery, four counts of felony larceny, and one count of misdemeanor larceny. She is currently in the New Hanover County Jail under a $363,000 secured bond.

Ta’nasia Nichelle Matthews, 19, has been charged with three counts of common law robbery and two counts of felony larceny. She is currently in the New Hanover County Jail under a $90,000 secured bond.

Antoine Lamar Nixon Jr., 28, has been charged with two counts of common law robbery, two counts of felony larceny, and one count of misdemeanor larceny. He is currently out on a $25,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the new Wilmington NC PD app (TEXT 411).