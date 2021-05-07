911 calls reveal frantic moments after shots ring out at crowded Wilmington park

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A typical Wednesday evening at Long Leaf Park turned into chaos when a shooting broke out near the basketball courts.

Families were left scrambling to seek shelter after multiple shots were heard around 7 p.m. while little games were happening at the park.

The park is formerly known as Hugh MacRae Park.

Several people made frantic calls to 911 that evening. Seven calls were released to WWAY on Friday. A portion of the each call can be read below.

Call 1:

Dispatch: What’s the address of your emergency?

Caller: Long Leaf Park. Someone is shooting near the basketball courts. Probably 8 to 10 shots. Long Leaf Park.

Dispatch: Are you there?

Caller: I’m at the dog park. I saw a person dressed in black. That’s all I saw. Looked like a male.

Call 2:

Dispatch: What’s the address of your emergency?

Caller: Shots fired at Hugh MacRae Park. Shots fired at Hugh MacRae Park.

Dispatch: Where at?

Caller: Near the basketball courts. We got a lot of people here and kids playing baseball. (You can hear a man telling people to stay down and a kid crying in the background.)

Dispatch: Is anyone hurt?

Caller: Not that I can see, but there was probably about a dozen shots fired.

Dispatch: Are you or anyone else in danger right now?

Caller: No, everyone is sort of taking cover in the dugouts right now.

Call 3:

Dispatch: What’s the address of your emergency?

Caller: At Hugh MacRae Park. *breathing heavily* … At Long Leaf Park. There was a shooting. Everybody was running out of the park. There was probably 10 gunshots and everybody and kids started running out of the park.

Dispatch: Did you hear anything else?

Caller: No, just people running and screaming.

Call 4:

Dispatch: What’s the address of your emergency?

Caller: We have a shooting at Hugh MacRae Park — the little league park. Do you copy?

Dispatch: Where are in the park?

Caller: We are in the park. It is either fireworks or sounded like a handgun to me over near the basketball courts. There is a lot of people running.

Dispatch: How many shots have been fired?

Caller: 8 shots.

Dispatch: Okay, we have law enforcement in route.

Call 5:

Dispatch: What’s the address of your emergency?

Caller: Yes, we have an emergency at the Long Leaf ball park. We heard gunshots.

Dispatch: Where are in the park?

Caller: We are at the concession stands at Long Leaf Park.

Dispatch: How many shots were fired?

Caller: Many, many, many. We couldn’t count. Many.

Dispatch: What direction were the shots coming from?

Caller: They were coming from the basketball courts.

Dispatch: Did you see or hear anything else?

Caller: No, we are in the back room of the concession stand now. But people ran everywhere. It’s a crowded ball park.

Dispatch: Does anyone need medical attention?

Caller: Not that I know of, but there are many, many people out there.

Call 6:

Dispatch: What’s the address of your emergency?

Caller: It’s a Hugh MacRae Park. We just got a shooting. I’m a deputy with the sheriff’s office, but I’m off duty.

Dispatch: How many shots have been fired?

Caller: A lot.

Dispatch: Do you know where all the shots were coming from?

Caller: It looked like they were coming from the main road. They were shooting back towards where all the kids were playing on the ball field.

Dispatch: Does anyone need medical attention?

Caller: It doesn’t look like anyone got hit.

Call 7:

Dispatch: What’s the address of your emergency?

Caller: Shots fired at Hugh MacRae Park. Long Leaf Park. Multiple shots fired. Multiple gunshots at Long Leaf Park. We are at a baseball game. Everyone has scattered.

Dispatch: When did it happen?

Caller: A couple of minutes ago.

Dispatch: How many shots were fired?

Caller: I don’t know. 10 – 15?

Dispatch: Have you seen or heard anything else?

Caller: No, I’m not sure if it was a drive by or a man on foot.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office say deputies arrived on scene within five minutes of the first calls made to dispatch.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

If you know anything, call the sheriff’s office or 911.