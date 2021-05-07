As vaccinations drop, North Carolina may offer financial perks

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina has seen a sizable drop in the number of new people coming in for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials are waging an informational campaign promoting the vaccine as a key to returning to pre-pandemic summer life.

The state has also hoped a commitment to end the indoor mask mandate once two-thirds of adults get at least one shot would boost vaccine participation. But that two-thirds target is not achievable for several months at the current pace of vaccination.

The state is turning away doses from the federal government and may return some from its existing supply if vaccination numbers don’t improve.

Health officials are now actively considering offering financial incentives to boost participation.