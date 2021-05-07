Bladen County highway will be resurfaced; expect delays starting May 10

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — Drivers will encounter lane closures this summer while crews mill and repave about 9 miles of N.C. 242 in Bladen County.

The project covers the route between Baldwin Branch Church Road and where N.C. 242 meets N.C. 130/N.C. 410 in Bladenboro. The smoother road will also get new lane markings using high-visibility, thermoplastic paint.

The daytime work is scheduled to begin Monday morning and will take about three months to complete. Smaller sections of the highway will be reduced to one lane while a state transportation contractor performs the work. Crews with stop signs and flags will direct traffic.

Drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes when encountering the work zone, and they should slow down and be alert for construction workers and equipment.