COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of inmates at the Columbus County jail have been vaccinated for COVID-19, according to the sheriff’s office.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus County Health Department partnered to offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to inmates at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

While all inmates were offered the vaccine, the sheriff’s office say 38 inmates got the shot.