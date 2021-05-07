Former Chadbourn police chief indicted on nearly 90 felony charges

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The former Chadbourn police chief has been indicted on nearly 90 charges including embezzlement and fraud.

District Attorney Jon David says William Anthony Spivey was indicted by a Columbus County grand jury on Wednesday for 88 felonies that include embezzlement of state property, altering/destroying evidence, felony obstruction of justice, trafficking in opium, obtain control substance by misrepresentation, obtain control substance by fraud, and obtain property by false pretense.

In a release, David states that number of firearms were stolen by Spivey from the evidence locker at the Chadbourn Police Department.

“The SBI has already recovered a number of stolen firearms, several of which former Chief Spivey sold to friends, family members, and acquaintances,” David wrote.

The district attorney’s office says they are asking for your help as there still remains “a large number of unaccounted for firearms.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coastal District of the State Bureau of Investigation at (910) 346-2121.