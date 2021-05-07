Four Cape Fear area soccer teams continue their quest for a state title on Friday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Four Cape Fear area girls soccer teams will continue their title runs on Friday night in the third round of the NCHSAA state tournament. Three of those teams are within the Wilmington city limits.

In Class 2A, the undefeated East Bladen Eagles will take on a tough Carrboro team in Elizabethtown.

The Class 4A tournament is where things start to get interesting on the eastern side of the bracket. The No.2 overall seed Ashley Screaming Eagles have just one loss on their record and will welcome in undefeated Pinecrest on Friday night.

In the other quarterfinal game, it’s a matchup of two Wilmington high schools. The Laney Buccaneers will host hoggard in a cross town battle. The Vikings won both meetings during the regular season.

To view the complete state tournament brackets you can visit the NCHSAA website.