Local softball teams set to battle it out in the third round of the state tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Cape Fear will be full of can’t miss softball action on Friday night, with four area teams left fighting to bring home a NCHSAA state championship.

On the softball diamond in Class 1A, the Pender Patriots will put their undefeated record on the line when they host the No.7 seed Bear Grass Charter.

- Advertisement -

In Class 3A, the No.1 seeded Topsail Pirates will take on the No.4 seed Southern Alamance in the third round. The Patriots ended Topsail’s season in 2019.

The state quarterfinal game in Class 4A gives us another head to head battle of Wilmington high schools. Undefeated Hoggard will host familiar foe Laney on Friday night. The Vikings came out on top in both regular season contests.

All three games will be played in the Cape Fear on Friday evening. For the complete state tournament brackets you can visit the NCHSAA website.