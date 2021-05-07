Moviegoers rave over the reopening of Mayfaire movie theater

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Regal Mayfaire & IMAX is back open.

After being closed for more than a year, the movie theater welcomed moviegoers back on Friday with the first showtime at noon.

Customers must wear a mask or face shield at all times unless eating or drinking while seated in the auditorium.

The theater has increased it’s air circulation and cleaning protocols to keep guests and employee safe.

Ramone Quinez says he and his wife have been looking forward to seeing the movie Godzilla vs. Kong for weeks.

“She was just like a little kid. ‘Ahhh we’re going to the movies! We’re going to the movies! Disney World, it’s like going to Disney World,'” Quinez said.

Mayfaire will show Mortal Kombat, Raya and the Last Dragon, 2 Fast 2 Furious, among others this weekend.