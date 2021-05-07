NCWorks to host virtual career fair in the Cape Fear

WIMINGTON, NC – NCWorks is holding a virtual career fair from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 7.
The event is hosted by the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board, NCWorks, and Brunswick Community College.
Employers currently hiring that are attending the event are as follows:
- Cape Fear Solar System
- Well Care Health
- Sturdy, Corp.
- Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office
- Edgewater Environmental Consulting, LLC
- Town of Shallotte
- NC Dept. of Public Safety
- Pender County Government
- Renewal by Andersen
- Brightstar
- PSSI
- Southern Sign Company
- Plantation Village
- Lowe’s Home Improvement
- Home Instead
- RadixBay
- Town of Oak Island
- Skill Creations
- GAF
Job seekers can register for free here. Once registered, you will have access to explore the available careers at each of the participating employer’s booths.
NCWorks is North Carolina’s workforce system.
NCWorks will have a virtual booth at the event as well to assist job seekers. Job seekers can take advantage of free services including searching for jobs, creating resumes, and finding education and training. Employers can utilize free services such as finding candidates, posting jobs, and searching for labor market information.
The Cape Fear Workforce Development Board (CFWDB) provides free services to job seekers, businesses and interested stakeholders in our workforce region. They serve the four counties of Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, and Pender.