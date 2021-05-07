NCWorks to host virtual career fair in the Cape Fear

WIMINGTON, NC – NCWorks is holding a virtual career fair from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 7.

The event is hosted by the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board, NCWorks, and Brunswick Community College.

Employers currently hiring that are attending the event are as follows:

Cape Fear Solar System

Well Care Health

Sturdy, Corp.

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office

Edgewater Environmental Consulting, LLC

Town of Shallotte

NC Dept. of Public Safety

Pender County Government

Renewal by Andersen

Brightstar

PSSI

Southern Sign Company

Plantation Village

Lowe’s Home Improvement

Home Instead

RadixBay

Town of Oak Island

Skill Creations

GAF

Job seekers can register for free here. Once registered, you will have access to explore the available careers at each of the participating employer’s booths.

NCWorks is North Carolina’s workforce system.

NCWorks will have a virtual booth at the event as well to assist job seekers. Job seekers can take advantage of free services including searching for jobs, creating resumes, and finding education and training. Employers can utilize free services such as finding candidates, posting jobs, and searching for labor market information.

The Cape Fear Workforce Development Board (CFWDB) provides free services to job seekers, businesses and interested stakeholders in our workforce region. They serve the four counties of Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, and Pender.