NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Today marks the end of teacher appreciation week across North Carolina.

Here in the Cape Fear, teachers were notified of their nomination for New Hanover County teacher of the year.

Each finalist was surprised in their classrooms and presented a sign recognizing their accomplishment.

The nominees came from different schools spread around the county, and have been narrowed down to a handful of finalists.

The winner will be notified two weeks from today, on May 21st.