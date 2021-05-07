Southport Christian School releases class schedule update after fire

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Investigators believe an electrical issue likely caused a fire at a school in Southport Thursday night.

Southport Christian School posted an update about the school’s schedule moving forward Friday afternoon.

According to a post on the Southport Christian School Facebook page, the middle and high school will reopen next Tuesday, May 11 on the SCS campus. The post said preschool-5th grade is closed next week.

“We are working with the BC Departments and area commercial options for temporary school options. We hope to reopen May 17. School site to be determined.”

The fire was reported around 7 p.m. on Thursday night. Assistant fire chief Todd Coring said it started in the roof and spread quickly. Damage to classrooms forced school administrators to cancel classes today.

Coring said the building will likely be ruled a total loss.

One firefighter suffered heat related injuries. He was treated at the hospital and released.