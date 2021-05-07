Temporary overnight closures planned on New Hanover County highway

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Drivers will encounter overnight closures on a section of N.C. 140 next week as part of the Military Cutoff Road Extension project.

An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will close a section of N.C. 140 Westbound between Interstate 40 and Market Street on May 10 and 11. Then, on May 12 and 13, the contractor will close the eastbound side of the same section of highway.

If needed, the contractor will use May 14 to complete work on the eastbound side. The closures are scheduled between midnight and 5 a.m. each day.

A signed detour will recommend drivers take I-40, Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Market Street. Drivers should be mindful of a potential longer commute and remain alert.

The closures will allow crews to do work associated with extending Military Cutoff Road to N.C. 140. Visit this NCDOT page to learn more about the project.