Topsail and Pender Softball see their remarkable seasons come to an end

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY)–The Topsail and Pender high school softball teams saw their 2021 seasons come to an end on Friday night in the third round of the NCHSAA state playoffs.

In Burgaw, Pender was tied with Bear Grass Charter after three innings, but then the Bears offense came to life in a big way. They would put up 14 more runs to pickup the 15-2 win over the Patriots. Pender ends the year with a (16-1) record and a conference championship.

The Class 3A quarterfinal game in Hampstead was very similiar through the first four innings. Trailing by one in the 4th, the Pirates scored on an infield popup to tie the game up at one headed to the 5th.

The Patriots were able to add runs in the 6th and 7th innings to pull out the 5-1 win over Topsail. Eric Phillips’ teams wrap up their 2021 season with a (14-3) record and yet another trip to the state playoffs.

The Hoggard and Laney quarterfinal game in Class 4A was postponed on Friday night due to field conditions. The two teams will now play on Saturday afternoon at 4:00 p.m.