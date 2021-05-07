Wilmington restaurants prepare for Mother’s Day weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For those planning to dine out on Mother’s Day, Wilmington restaurants are prepping for one of their busiest days of the year.

Restaurants say they expect to see many customers celebrating mother’s day. last year, in the beginning of the pandemic, restaurants took a major hit, not able to see their usual mother’s day crowd.

Benjamin Gayout, co-owner of “Our Crepes and More”, says they are excited to welcome the holiday rush.

“We’re going to see a lot of people. We’re really excited about it as well. It’s the busiest day of the year, every year. So like, and since we missed last Mother’s Day, last year, we were closed for two months,” said Benjamin Gayout, co-owner of “Our Crepes and More”. “So, I think this year is going to be a big one for us and we’re ready for it.”

Now with North Carolina restaurants operating at 75% capacity indoors and 100% outdoors, Matthew Armfield, chef at “Jester’s Café”, says this will drive more people to dine out on the holiday.

“I think that’s going to exasperate this year’s Mother’s Day as well, as far as people coming out, being able to open back up some. So, I expect all restaurants in our area to be really busy, and it’s going to be good,” said Matthew Armfield, chef at “Jester’s Café”.

Both restaurants say, they are in dire need of employees, and that for Mother’s Day weekend, they’re going to have all hands on deck prepped for the rush of patrons.

“All week we’ve been having calls for reservations, however we’re not taking reservations. I know a lot of places aren’t, due to the limited space as well, but its first come first serve,” said Gayout.

“For a big event like that, like as a family business, yeah like the family is going to come and like help us for that day, so that’s not going to be a problem. As far as every day, like we really need to find some people,” said Armfield.