Woman found dead in car submerged in pond near Oak Island golf course

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A woman is dead after she was found inside a submerged car in a pond near an Oak Island golf course.

The Oak Island Police Department says the emergency call came into dispatch around 7:15 a.m. Friday.

- Advertisement -

They responded to the Oak Island Par 3 Golf Course at South Harbour and found an elderly woman inside the car submerged in a retention pond located not far from the road.

No word on the cause of death, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

The woman identify has not been released.