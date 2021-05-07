Women join forces to help build two Habitat for Humanity homes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of women were donning hot pink hard hats on Friday to fundraiser and build two houses for Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity.

Each of the all-women teams represented business, churches, and social groups like New Hanover County, UNCW Friends, and Monteith Construction.

They raised $5,000 to help pay for building materials.

One volunteer says this is a great opportunity for women to empower each other as they help two other women accomplish their dreams of becoming homeowners.

“Really cool to be out here in the midst of a lot of powerful and strong women, and work alongside them and just make a difference altogether,” Volunteer Jessica Loeper said. “I think there’s been about 40 or so women out here today working, and it’s just been a really fun experience, and really nice to contribute to the community.”

This is Cape Fear Habitat’s 4th Annual Women Build event.

Visit here if you’d like to donate.