BOONE, N.C. (WSOC) — A search warrant was obtained for the home where two Watauga County deputies were shot and killed in the line of duty on April 28 while making a routine welfare check.

In the warrant, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation agents seized six guns and 89 spent shell casings inside and outside of the home.

Sgt. Chris Ward, 36, K-9 Dep. Logan Fox, 25, and another deputy arrived at the home at 551 Hardaman Circle in Boone at about 9:45 a.m.

