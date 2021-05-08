Army trainee waives bond hearing in school bus hijack case

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — An Army trainee has waived his first chance to appear in court on dozens of charges related to allegations he held a bus full of elementary school students and its driver hostage at gunpoint in South Carolina.

A bond hearing had been scheduled Friday for Jovan Collazo, but court officials said he waived that appearance.

Collazo was arrested Thursday on two dozen charges, including 19 counts of kidnapping.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the trainee at Fort Jackson, the U.S. Army’s largest basic training facility, escaped the Columbia post, boarded a school bus and held the students and driver on board at gunpoint for six minutes before allowing them to get off, unharmed.