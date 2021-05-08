Future homeowner speaks on her participation in Cape Fear Habitat’s ‘Women Build’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This week, 260 women sported pink hard hats, to help build two houses with Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity.

Teams consisting of only women, representing businesses, churches, and social groups, each raised $5,000 to pay for building materials to help build homes for cape fear habitat’s 4th annual “Women Build” event.

- Advertisement -

Vanessa Godwin, future homeowner of one of the two homes being built, is thankful to see her dreams of becoming a homeowner come into fruition.

“It feels amazing that my boys and I will have our own place and I will be able to be a future homeowner,” said Vanessa Godwin, future homeowner.

Godwin says the “Women Build” is empowering, as dozens of women come together to help other women accomplish their goal of home ownership.

“We’re all empowering one another and for those that can’t do something, we’re all learning and teaching each other new skills and trades and it’s just amazing when you see that all the women came together rand we helped build these 2 homes,” said Godwin.

For Godwin, the process behind the construction of her home will always be unforgettable.

“That’s part of the sweat equity, it’s about ‘hey I put that wall up, I put that door up, I put on that roof. So it’s amazing, when you look at your own home and know that you were a part of building that,” said Godwin.

Cape Fear Habitat expects the construction of both homes to be complete by August.