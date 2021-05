WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Hoggard girls soccer team took another step towards accomplishing their goals of becoming state champions on Friday night. Laney, Ashley, and East Bladen all fell in their NCHSAA third round games at home.

Below, are the final scores from Friday nights state playoff action on the soccer pitch.

CLASS 2A

#8 Carrboro 9, #5 East Bladen 0

CLASS 4A

#16 Hoggard 3, #12 Laney 1

#3 Pinecrest 2, #2 Ashley 0

East Final Schedule

CLASS 4A

#16 Hoggard vs. #3 Pinecrest (May 11th)