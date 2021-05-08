Horry County bans outdoor burning until further notice due to low humidity, gusty winds

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A ban on outdoor burning has been implemented in Horry County until further notice , according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

“Outdoor burning at this time is unlawful and very dangerous,” HCFR said in a Facebook post.

