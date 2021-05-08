Lane of Market St. near downtown to close for sewer work

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A lane of Market Street near downtown Wilmington will be closed overnight Sunday and Monday while crews complete work on a CFPUA sewer main.

Starting at 9 p.m. Sunday, May 9, the righthand, eastbound lane of Market Street will be closed between 12th and 15th streets. The lane will reopen to traffic at 6 a.m. Monday, May 10.

The righthand lane will be closed again starting at 9 p.m. Monday, reopening at 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 11.

The left and eastbound lane will remain open. Through-traffic on 12th and 15th streets will not be impacted.

Crews will be installing a liner in the sewer main to extend the life of the main and protect it from damage.