Lloyd Price, singer and early rock influence, dies at 88

NEW YORK (AP) — Lloyd Price, a New Orleans mainstay and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, has died.

Price was known for such hits as “Lawdy Miss Clawdy” and “Stagger Lee.”

His wife Jacqueline said he died Monday in New Rochelle, New York. He was 88.

Price was among the last survivors of a post-World War II scene that anticipated the rise of rock in the mid-1950s.

Along with Fats Domino among others, Price fashioned a deep, exuberant sound around the brass and swing of New Orleans jazz and blues that placed high on R&B charts and eventually crossed over to white audiences.