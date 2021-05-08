Plans for George Floyd Memorial Center in downtown Raleigh formally unveiled

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — George Floyd’s family wants to associate his name with a path to progress for local young people, through a proposed memorial center in his name.

Thomas McLaurin, Floyd’s cousin, described the goals of the George Floyd Memorial Center this way: “We want them to know that they can make a difference! You don’t have to die to make a difference. We want them to live and make a difference, and see things that they could be in our community moving forward.”

They’ve chosen the day of his death, May 25th, as what they call a day of enlightenment.

