Rocky Point woman celebrates her 100th birthday

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — Today, One Pender County woman celebrated a milestone, her 100th birthday.

Last year WWAY covered Edith Gray-Moore’s socially-distanced drive-by parade for her 99th birthday, but this year her family and friends were able to sit down and gather to celebrate her 100th birthday in the same location. Her daughter Edith Shannon, says she was glad she to hold an in-person birthday celebration to celebrate her mother’s milestone.

“She has looked forward to this, and talked about this 100th birthday for years and years, and years, and I think she’s very excited to be here,” said Edith Shannon.

Gray-Moore’s daughter also shared that her mother is currently the eldest living member at Riley Creek Baptist Church, where her birthday celebration was held.