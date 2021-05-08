Three-hour standoff in Carteret County ends after suspect exits vehicle, shoots himself, dies at hospital

NEWPORT, NC (WNCT) — A three-hour standoff between a wanted Carteret County man and law enforcement ended Friday afternoon when he shot himself and later died, officials said.

Richard Kelly Murphrey, 35, of Gloucester, N.C. was in serious condition after officials said he exited his vehicle and shot himself. He was transported to Carteret Health Care where he died, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck told WNCT’s Kayla Schmidt.

“We got EMS up there as quickly as we could, transferred him to the hospital and as of this time we have been notified he has died,” Buck said.

