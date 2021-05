RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — All westbound lanes of 540 reopened on Friday evening after a 30 car pileup.

The wreck happened near Mile Marker 9 heading west in north Raleigh closing three lanes. An estimated 30 vehicles were involved. Lanes reopened around 9:40 p.m.

Eyewitnesses said there was already an accident on the road and that coupled with the sun glare and slick roads played a factor.

