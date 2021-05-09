People gather at Wrightsville Beach to celebrate Mother’s Day

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Many people celebrating Mother’s Day weekend at the beach, making good use of the sunshine.

Dozens of people lining the shore of Wrightsville Beach with their families for mom’s special day.

“It’s just the great weather, the beautiful ocean, and the beach,” said Linda Smits, beachgoing mom.

“This is a good Mother’s Day, it was a good time to come,” said Lisa Simon, beachgoing mom.

For some, visiting the beach on mother’s day has become a tradition. Others making a spur of the moment decision to take advantage of the good weather, and celebrate the mothers in their lives.

Some say they’re making up for lost time, due to COVID-19 putting a damper on mother’s day last year.

“Everybody being stuck in their house for the past year, and now we’re kind of able to go outside and do things, and it’s nice, so I expected to see a few people,” said Simon.

Two beachgoing moms telling WWAY it was a great way to spend the holiday with family.

“I’m just glad to have everyone together, it’s a good day to be together,” said Smits.

“I just feel like when families get together, you open up more. You have the fresh air, you’re getting Vitamin D, and people talk and to keep a family together you have to have conversation constantly,” said Susan Adams, beachgoing mom.

The National Retail Federation estimates people in the US will spend a total of more than $28 billion celebrating Mother’s Day this year, spending an average of more than $220 each.