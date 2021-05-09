UNCW holds final graduation ceremonies for class of 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW held its final two graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 Saturday inside Trask Coliseum.

The ceremony looked a bit different due to social distancing requirements, with graduates only allowed to bring along one family member to join them in the spaced-out seating.

Despite the changes, each graduate was recognized individually by name and degree type.

Many of the former students say they’re just happy to have finally completed their time in college.

“We did it, we’re done,” UNCW student Morgan Rochester said. “Lot’s going on in the future, and just super excited.”

“We’re not ready to leave Wilmington any time soon though,” fellow student Marie Berna added. “I think we’ll hang around.”

Other graduates say they also approved of the ceremony itself.

“I really enjoyed the graduation,” Caroline Shaver said. “I guess during corona it was kind of the best we could get. It was fun they did the moving camera to show different people.”

Although graduates could only bring along one person, many say they had family and friends watching the ceremony on the university’s livestream.