Carolina Beach hosts Arts Festival

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A wildly successful event helped fund several local artists.

The Carolina Beach Art Festival showcased more than 70 local artists spread around Carolina Beach Lake.

Scott Seifer, artist and creator of Woodcraft by Scott, carves wooden puzzles in the shapes of dinosaurs, sea life, and dogs of every breed.

Seifer said Saturday brought a record amount of business for himself and other artists, a welcome change from the pandemic’s slow pace for the arts sector.

“It was an outstanding start, yes,” said Seifer. “So it gets the visibility for all these vendors, myself included. It gets people out, the crowd was again just spectacular. So an excellent start to the season.”

Seifer and several other artists will continue meeting at Carolina Beach Lake each summer Saturday for the Farmer’s Market, and hope business continues to pick up for local artisans.